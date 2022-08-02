Dust off the teapots! A huge new venue is opening at the former World Bar building

The Kings Cross Pavilion will have five bars, dance floors, and a bunch of DJs on the roster

For 18 glorious years, World Bar in Kings Cross was a den of debauchery, house music, random hook-ups and, for better or worse, boozy teapots. Now, in a glorious act of the party gods, a huge new 900-person capacity venue will take its place. The Kings Cross Pavilion comes from the folks behind neighbouring Potts Point venues Maali and Eros, as well as Double Bay's Sinaloa and Meu Jardim in the CBD.

As with its predecessor, the Pavilion will sprawl across every level of the Bayswater Road icon, with five separate bars, a bunch of dancefloors, and they're even bringing back those notorious sugary teapots. There will be weekly club nights (please come back to us, Teenage Kicks) and house DJs spinning well into the small hours.

Opening on Friday, August 5, the space will echo the Maali and Eros ethos, with a Med-inspired fitout. The following night you can get down to the beats of Melbourne house DJ Somersault.

After four years lying in wait, this Kings Cross institution is back, baby!

