Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The exterior of Kings Cross Pavilion lit up in pink and blue
Photograph: Supplied

Dust off the teapots! A huge new venue is opening at the former World Bar building

The Kings Cross Pavilion will have five bars, dance floors, and a bunch of DJs on the roster

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

For 18 glorious years, World Bar in Kings Cross was a den of debauchery, house music, random hook-ups and, for better or worse, boozy teapots. Now, in a glorious act of the party gods, a huge new 900-person capacity venue will take its place. The Kings Cross Pavilion comes from the folks behind neighbouring Potts Point venues Maali and Eros, as well as Double Bay's Sinaloa and Meu Jardim in the CBD.

As with its predecessor, the Pavilion will sprawl across every level of the Bayswater Road icon, with five separate bars, a bunch of dancefloors, and they're even bringing back those notorious sugary teapots. There will be weekly club nights (please come back to us, Teenage Kicks) and house DJs spinning well into the small hours.

Opening on Friday, August 5, the space will echo the Maali and Eros ethos, with a Med-inspired fitout. The following night you can get down to the beats of Melbourne house DJ Somersault.

After four years lying in wait, this Kings Cross institution is back, baby! 

Can't stop, can't stop that beat? Check out our list of the best dancefloors in Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.