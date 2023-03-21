Sydney loves to party – we'll party on the roof, in the basement, by the pool, even once every few months in a suburban bowling club. But if you're looking for somewhere to "go clubbing", we've got you covered. Below are the best places to dance all night in Sydney.

If you're more of a one-nice-drink kind of party person, check out our guide to Sydney's best underground bars. Or if you'd like to kick things off (or round the night up) with an LGBTQI-friendly venue, we've got you sorted.

Looking for a late-night bar, as opposed to a club? Here's a list of our favourite bars open through to the early hours of the morning.