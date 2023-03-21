Best for: Techno, disco and rave-cave weirdness
The CBD’s infamous former home of electroclash has gone through a few changes over the years, notably changing from a rave bunker to a swish underground bar. The rogue spirit lives on in their music programming, with local legends playing bangers well into the evening, encouraging very late dance-offs from Sydney’s guardian tastemakers.
Sydney loves to party – we'll party on the roof, in the basement, by the pool, even once every few months in a suburban bowling club. But if you're looking for somewhere to "go clubbing", we've got you covered. Below are the best places to dance all night in Sydney.
