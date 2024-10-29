In excellent news for Sydney’s scooter-riding legends, the NSW government has just released details for its e-micromobility Action Plan, and e-scooters are on track to be legalised on Sydney’s streets. The recently released action plan has mapped out a pathway towards e-scooter legalisation across NSW, and will overcome the existing blind spot which allows e-scooters to be purchased but not ridden across the state. With the aim of improving access to transport links, retail precincts, residential areas and work hubs, the action plan will review the current use of shared e-bikes across Sydney and beyond and roll out more e-scooter trials to assess how existing road rules might need to be adapted if e-scooters are to become legalised.

According to the government’s research, one million NSW residents have ridden an e-scooter, with 91 per cent of people who use e-scooters in Australia finding it a convenient way to travel. The existing data shows that 34 per cent of e-micromobility trips (like the use of shared e-bikes) across Greater Sydney are replacing car trips. Ever jumped on a Lime bike instead of ordering an Uber back from dinner? Us too. Ever hopped on an e-scooter and zoomed back to your accommodation while holidaying outside of the state? No comment.

It goes without saying that e-scooters – as well as being aggressively uncool – can be pretty dangerous, but they’re also an efficient, low-cost, low-environmental impact transport option when used correctly.

“Allowing people to ride an e-scooter to the shops or nearby train stations will take pressure off our roads and lessen competition for parking. It’s a big win for everyone, we just have a bit more work to do to get the balance right,” Minister for Transport Jo Haylen explained.

To mitigate the impact of e-scooters on Sydney’s communities, the government is currently trialling the use of dedicated parking bays for shared e-bikes – with temporary parking bays in place at nine train stations around Sydney (Central, Circular Quay, Wynyard, Barangaroo Metro, Newtown, Sydenham, Marrickville and Bondi Junction).

As well as assessing the community implications involved with introducing e-scooters onto Sydney’s streets, the action plan will introduce improved safety standards for the state’s e-vehicle industry, with sellers of devices like e-scooters and e-bikes liable to face penalties of up to $825,000 if they don’t meet strict new device standards.

You can learn more about the proposed changes to e-scooter use across the state over here, and more on the NSW e-micromobility Action Plan over here.





