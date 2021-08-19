Everyone aged 16-39 in Australia will be eligible for a Pfizer vaccination from August 30

To say that Australia’s vaccine rollout had been less than perfect would be quite the understatement, but as huge swathes of the nation remain in lockdown, with the relentless transmissibility of the Delta strain making suppression by lockdown alone all but impossible, the federal government has renewed its efforts to get as many Aussies jabbed as soon as possible. To that end, prime minister Scott Morrison announced on August 19 that all Australians aged 16-39 would be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine from August 30.

Since June 28, people aged 18-59 have been eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after consultation with their GP, due to the ATAGI recommendation that the Pfizer vaccine was the preferred jab for younger people. Short supplies of the Pfizer have meant that many people aged under 60, concerned about the extremely rare side effect of blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine, have been left waiting for the nation’s Pfizer stocks to be replenished. That much-anticipated supply is now on its way to Australian shores, meaning it will finally be made available to 8.6 million younger Australians.

“It has been a question put to me for some time as when we’d bring that 16- to 39-year-olds forward. The question is usually about 20- to 39-year-olds, but we decided to go all the way through the 16-year-olds to 39-year-olds, some 8.6 million Australians in the group,” Morrison said.

The prime minister also said that the government was “very seriously” discussing when children aged 12-15 could access the vaccine, saying the ATAGI advice regarding the safest way to innoculate teens would be available “very soon”.

People aged 16 to 39 are not yet able to book their jab, however. Morrison said that details on when and how people in this age bracket could secure their appointment would be announced next week. He also urged people not to cancel their AstraZeneca vaccinations if they were already booked: "The best vaccine you can get is the one that is available right now. If you are in Sydney get vaccinated today. Go out and do that right now. That is my clear advice. And that is what we want Australians to do."

Don't want to wait? Here's how you can access the AstraZeneca vaccine right now.