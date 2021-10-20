Sydney
Park Hyatt Sydney Suite
Photograph: Park Hyatt

Everyone in NSW will score $50 accommodation vouchers to use anywhere in the state

You can use the Dine and Discover-like discounts on hotels, caravan parks and camping grounds

Written by
Alannah Maher
As the NSW government focuses on rebuilding the economy, premier Dominic Perrottet today announced that every adult in the state would be eligible to receive a $50 voucher to spend on accommodation anywhere in the state. 

The $250 million voucher scheme – called Stay and Rediscover – takes after the Dine and Discover scheme, which you can now claim two additional vouchers for, FYI. It is part of a larger $500 million tourism recovery package.

“With international borders closed, it has been incredibly challenging for accommodation, for tourism operators,” Perrottet told reporters. “What we are doing is getting in front... We know that the borders will be open, and we want to be ahead of the curve. Airlines are also set to benefit from the $530 million tourism and events support package, which includes a $60 million aviation attraction fund.”

NSW residents aged 18 and over will be able to apply for the vouchers from March 2022, and everyone is eligible for one $50 voucher to use towards the cost of accommodation bookings, including hotels, caravan parks and camping grounds. 

There is a chance you might be able to get your hands on a voucher sooner, however. Before the program opens up across the state, it will be piloted with a small number of invited participants in the City of Sydney local government area. 

You can find out more at service.nsw.gov.au.

