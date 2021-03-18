Explained: How to get your $100 NSW dining and entertainment vouchers

Towards the end of 2020, the NSW government announced the rollout of vouchers to be used on food and entertainment for residents all around the state. Trial schemes have been run in areas like the Rocks, parts of the Northern Beaches and Broken Hill – but now, a state-wide rollout has been announced by the end of March. Here are all the details you need to know.

What's the lowdown?

The 'Dine and Discover' voucher scheme gives residents of the state aged 18 and over four $25 vouchers to use on hospitality and entertainment. Two are to be used in cafés and restaurants, and the other two are dedicated for use in entertainment venues like cinemas, theatres, amusement parks and performing arts centres. But there are a few disclaimers: the vouchers can't be combined, they can't be used for alcohol, gambling, retail or cigarettes, and you can only redeem them at registered venues that are part of the scheme.



How do I claim my vouchers?

Have the Service NSW app on your phone and ready to go, and register for your vouchers on the Service NSW website. All four of them will appear as a QR code on the app, ready for you to scan at your favourite business (as long as it's registered to accept them).

I've heard I can double my vouchers – is that for real?

Your ears do not deceive you, but it depends on where you're planning to use them. A whole host of venues around Sydney, mostly those owned by larger hospitality groups, are offering you the chance to double the value of your vouchers if you use them at specific venues. See some drag at the Imperial in Erskineville, or have a sundowner by the sea at Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel – they're both venues owned by Sydney Collective, and the offer is available at all of the Collective's establishments across Sydney. Otherwise, check out one of the 11 Australian Venue Co bars and pubs across the city, including the Winery, the Loft, Bungalow 8, Manly Wine and the Rook. Calligeros Hotel Group's venues are also in on the bang-for-your-buck scheme, with vouchers able to be double in value at venues like the Rag and Famish, Tilly May's, Trinity Bar and the Terrace. If you'd rather settle in for a movie, Dendy Cinemas is offering a free large popcorn to anyone who uses the vouchers.

