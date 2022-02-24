Sydney


The Langham Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

Explained: how to redeem your free $50 Stay NSW voucher to spend on a hotel stay

If you're aged over 18 and live in NSW, there's some free money waiting for you courtesy of the state government

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
The latest in a string of stimulus vouchers created by the NSW government pitched at coaxing the people (and their wallets) out of their houses and back into the economy, a new accommodation discount – the Stay NSW voucher – is now available to every NSW resident over the age of 18. Here’s how you can redeem yours.

Open your Service NSW app (or download it to your phone)

This is the app that is used to check in to venues using a QR or to show proof of vaccination. If you do not already have it on your phone you will need to download it and link your app to your MyGov account, linking it with your Medicare or visa documents as ID.

Tap the ‘Vouchers’ button

Service NSW home screen
Photograph: Service NSW

 

Go to the ‘Browse’ tab and tap on the ‘Find out more’ prompt on the  ‘Stay NSW’ button

Vouchers home screen
Photograph: Service NSW

This will bring you to a page with all of the details about how to apply for your voucher.

Scroll down until you find the ‘Check your address’ button and tap it

You will then need to input your address. If it is eligible you can proceed with the application.

Stay NSW voucher application 1
Photograph: Service NSW

Verify your identity

This will be done automatically with whatever documents you have linked from your MyGov account.

Stay NSW voucher verification page
Photograph: Service NSW

Finally, you’ll need to make a declaration acknowledging the terms and conditions before tapping the submit button

Stay NSW voucher declaration
Photograph: Service NSW

Once approved, your vouchers will be automatically twinned with your Service NSW app, where you can access them via the ‘Vouchers’ button. Stay NSW vouchers must be redeemed by October 9. Most hotels in Greater Sydney are already part of the scheme, but you can find a full list of the participating businesses via the Service NSW app or website.

Wondering where to stay? Take a look at these excellent hotels for a staycation.

    
