The best staycations in Sydney

You may not be able to roam beyond our shores at present. But who needs to with these great getaway options in your own backyard?

After a year of staying put, you're probably feeling that holiday itch, but as it currently stands, overseas travel is unlikely to resume for at least a year. You can of course go on an interstate hop, but don't overlook the wealth of holiday options you've got in your own backyard.

Sydney has some of the finest guestrooms in the country, offering plush, luxe, thoroughly bougie comforts and indulgent experiences worthy of a staycation. We've picked out some of our favourites within Greater Sydney that are ready and waiting to take your booking.

