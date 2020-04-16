Fabulous foodie Nigella Lawson leads this week's delicious Opera House digital program

For many Sydneysiders sensibly staying put right now, the sails of the Sydney Opera House are a sight less often seen. And yet the iconic venue's jam-packed digital program From Our House to Yours means that more Australians than ever before can experience what the SOH has to offer.

Their streaming of Bangarra Dance Theatre’s award-winning Bennelong was so popular it took a while to get onto the site, so make sure you jump on early for upcoming treats, although those looking for a more leisurely culture fix can catch up at any time on-demand here. While you're at it, you can also find out more about songlines from Rhoda Roberts AO, Sydney Opera House’s head of Indigenous programming.

Announcing a new slate every Tuesday, kicking off the following day, the rest of this week is pretty impressively too. Kicking off with a highlight from All About Women 2020 from 8pm tonight, Pulitzer-nominated journalist Azadeh Moaveni – in conversation with the Sydney Morning Herald’s Jacqueline Maley – cuts through the tabloid headlines to take a nuanced look at the radicalisation of ISIS brides.

For your Friday feels, gather the whole family (or your fur babies/pot plants) for Irish company CoisCéim Dance Theatre’s fresh take on the famous fable, The Wolf and Peter at 2pm. Home-schooling appropriate, this all-ages performance from 2017 is set to Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s inspired score, with direction and choreography by David Bolger.

You can also take advantage of this cute top tip vid as illustrator Julie Vivas teaches you how to conjure up Hush and Grandma Poss in this Possum Magic drawing class.

Saturday night steps into lush-filled bliss with an uncut binaural mix of Sigur Rós frontman Jón Þór ‘Jónsi’ Birgisson and envelope-pushing film composer Alex Somers’ side project debut ambient album Riceboy Sleeps at 8pm. Marking a decade of creating dreamy tunes together, this highlight of Vivid LIVE 2019 saw them supported by the Sydney International Orchestra and Choir, conducted by Robert Ames.

You can read about their collaboration here.

At team Time In, Sunday is all about cooking up top treats for the week, and who better to set as your soothing backdrop than the sensual tones of the inimitable Nigella Lawson? Dropping at 3pm, this conversation with SBS Food Safari presenter Maeve O’Meara is a dream, covering everything from #Metoo to frozen peas.

You can find out more about the magnificent From Our House to Yours line-up here.