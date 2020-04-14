You can watch award-winning Bangarra show Bennelong online

Just last year award-winning Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Bangarra Dance Theatre was celebrating an exhilarating 30 years thrilling Australian audiences with 30 Years of Sixty Five Thousand.

But with stages shut down nationwide, the company's latest work, Sandsong, celebrating the majesty of the Kimberleys, is floating in limbo. But that doesn’t mean you have to go without the brilliance of Bangarra in your life.

The company will join forces with the Sydney Opera House to present masterpiece Bennelong as part of the harbour icon’s From Our House to Yours digital program. The multiple Helpmann Award-winning show, first staged in 2017, will stream online at 8pm AEST on Wednesday, April 15.

Eora elder Woollarawarre Bennelong – a sometime captive/’friend’ of governor Arthur Phillip – once lived in a brick hut on the very spot where the Opera House sails now dazzle.

Bangarra artistic director Stephen Page says of Bennelong's Australian dance language, “The company celebrates the continuation of life and culture through the power, artistry and passion of the country's most outstanding dancers. With its immersive soundscapes and exquisite design, it will leave you in awe of Australia’s history and its power to repeat.”

You can make a donation to the company to keep its songlines alive while in lockdown and help its performers connect with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities once we get out the other side.

