The all-star Australian and Kiwi cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 11 Tony Award-winning and frankly world-conquering musical Hamilton are in the midst of dress rehearsals as they prepare to dazzle Sydney audiences at the Lyric Theatre from March 17.

South African-born and Perth-raised actor of colour Jason Arrow (Aladdin) looks magnificent in the navy blue frock coat with its signature golden buttons as leading man Alexander Hamilton. Brilliant candid snaps show him in full flow atop a box with the ensemble. There’s also a sneaky peak of him opposite Māori man Matu Ngaropo as George Washington. We also love a laughter-filled snapshot of Mauritian-Australian Chloé Zuel (West Side Story’s Anita) as Eliza Hamilton.

Fans hungry for this insight into the drama driving the United States’ founding fathers can also check out Lyndon Watts (West Side Story) as Aaron Burr, and Victory Ndukwe in full flight too. He takes on the dual role of Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette as played by Daveed Diggs in the Disney+ filmed version.

Consider us excited. As Eliza sings to Hamilton in the show, “Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now.”

