Five Guys is opening its first Australian store in Sydney next year

Once you’ve had one burger, you’ve had them all, right? Well, the many, many burger outfits that have tried to charm the Aussie public over the years would beg to differ. Various burger wars have been fought to become Australia’s favoured burger brand, including by several American interlopers. But the latest juggernaut US franchise to enter the Australian market boasts some serious international fandom, and may just prove to be the ultimate victor of this beefy battle.

Rumours that Five Guys Burgers and Fries was planning on planting its flag on Australia shores have simmered for some time, but it’s now been officially confirmed that Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group has secured the rights to be the brand’s master franchisee in Australia.

According to Seagrass’s chief marketing officer David Ovens, the flagship Australian Five Guys store will open its doors to hungry Sydneysiders in early 2021, and the search for a suitable venue is already underway. Seagrass also manages The Meat & Wine Co, Ribs & Burgers, Italian Street Kitchen and Hunter Barrel, among other hospo brands, so its team are very well placed to champion this American brand that already has more than 1,500 locations worldwide and is especially popular in the UK and Hong Kong.

So, what's so good about these burgers anyway? In short, Five Guys have a very uncomplicated model that focuses on what's important.

When you purchase your burger, that’s literally all your purchase: the patties (ground beef, seasoned, not pre-pressed or frozen) and the buns (fresh-baked brioche with a classic sesame-topped crown). The toppings – and you can have as many as you want – are totally up to you and come included in the price. You can choose to keep it simple or let your freak flag fly, choosing as many of the 15 different options (including applewood-smoked bacon, jalapenos, grilled mushrooms, fried onions, pickles, and seven different condiments) to suit your particular palate. For any math nerds out there, including the number of patties (up to three) and all of those toppings, there are over 250,000 different flavour combinations possible.

The fries are skin-on and fresh fried, not from-frozen, ensuring they’re crisp on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside. And that, burger fans, is literally all they do. You won’t find nuggets or chicken burgers or fillet-o-fish on the Five Guys menu. Just burgers and fries, executed to perfection. If you don’t believe us, you can make your mind up for yourself when the first Five Guys opens in a few months time.

Need to kill some time till Five Guys open? Check out the 50 best restaurants (that aren't Five Guys) in Sydney.

Share the story