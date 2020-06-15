The 50 best restaurants in Sydney right now

June 2020: Since this list was initially published in January, the hospitality industry has gone through extreme changes. Sit-down dining was paused on March 23 and nearly two months passed before limited dine-in services were allowed to resume in Sydney on May 15. At the time of writing, there are still restrictions on the number of patrons allowed in restaurants and bars. As a result, some venues are operating at limited capacity, while others have chosen not to resume dine-in services yet. We hope that eventually they will all reopen, but we also know that for some businesses, the impact of this period will ultimately prove too damaging to bounce back from.

These challenges have caused no shortage of hardship for business owners and staff, but it has also led to innovation and solidarity in many sectors of the industry. Many establishments have pivoted to takeaway and grocery services, and some have spearheaded initiatives to assist impacted colleagues or the wider community. And we, the customers, have been part of that adaptation. They have kept us fed and watered, and we, hopefully, have helped to keep their doors open through this uncertain time.

As the industry transitions slowly towards resuming regular operations, we encourage you to continue supporting your favourite venues in a safe and thoughtful way. If you are sitting down to a meal, this means accepting any changes to the dining experience with generosity and understanding. Also, while we make every effort to ensure our reporting is accurate and up-to-date, we ask you to recognise that things are changing quickly and constantly. For the most current information, we recommend contacting a venue directly or checking its social media accounts before visiting. But please do visit, and when you do, we hope you have a wonderful time.

This is the Time Out EAT List, our handpicked choices for the best places to eat in this city right now: from hot newcomers to time-honoured institutions – all memorable, all at the top of their game – ranked by our expert local editors. Whether it's a neighbourhood pizzeria or a degustation-only Caribbean restaurant in a casino, this roll call has all price points and appetites covered. Bon appétit!

