Florence and the Machine are coming to Sydney in January 2019

We all have a hunger to see the powerhouse singer-songwriter Florence Welch perform live – and whether or not you’ve caught the UK indie-rock band on the steps of the Opera House or at Splendour in the Grass in 2015, fans of mega hits ‘Dog Days Are Over’ and ‘Shake It Out’ will be falling over themselves to see them again in Australia.

It’s good news, because Florence and the Machine have announced an Australian tour in 2019, starting in Perth on January 12 and touring Adelaide, Geelong, Melbourne and Brisbane before finishing up with a spectacular outdoor performance at the Domain in Sydney on January 26.

The tour will be their sixth time in Australia, and it is announced one week before the band’s new album High As Hope goes on sale on Friday June 29. Florence will be supported by 16-year-old indie singer Billie Eilish, who you might remember from her performances at Laneway Festival in January this year.



Pre-sale tickets to Florence and the Machine’s Sydney show at the Domain are available from 11am on Tuesday June 26. The show is open to all ages. General tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday June 28 from Ticketek.

