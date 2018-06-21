Sydney’s rainbow crossing will return as a permanent landmark

This morning, Lord Mayor Clover Moore and Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich have unveiled plans for a new rainbow crossing at Taylor Square, five years after the original crossing was removed.

The first rainbow crossing was painted in 2013 across Oxford Street in the lead up to Mardi Gras. Many people stopped to photograph and celebrate the LGBTQIA landmark, which Roads Minister Duncan Gay called dangerous due to the number of people who stopped in the middle of the road. It was painted over and, in protest, locals chalked up their own rainbows across the streets of Sydney.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said: “Our beautiful Oxford Street rainbow crossing became a global sensation in 2013 and it was devastating when it was removed with no warning in the middle of the night.

“The news that it will be reinstated is incredibly significant on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on 24 June and a powerful acknowledgement of the importance of our LGBTQI community and history.”

The new rainbow crossing will be painted between Campbell and Bourke Streets, in Surry Hills, and it'll will feature new sensors that’ll give pedestrians more time to cross the road safely, while also getting a good shot for the 'gram.

Relive the best of the fest with the 11 best things we saw at the Sydney Film Festival.

Feeling the chill? Brace for winter with a cheese fondue.