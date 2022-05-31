While Australia’s borders were shut to the rest of the world and lockdown measures and health restrictions were in effect, the Land Down Under briefly managed to functionally eradicate influenza from its population. However, with borders now open again and almost all health protocols lifted, the flu is back in a big way. There has been a dramatic increase in cases across the country far earlier than the usual flu season during the winter months, and because of lower levels of immunity in the community following Australia’s fleeting flu-free era in 2020 and 2021, the severity of the illness for many people is proving to be far greater than in previous flu seasons.

The already significant number of flu cases, weeks earlier than the usual mid-winter peak, has NSW’s health authorities worried. So in order to encourage as many people as possible to get their flu vaccination, the NSW government is making the shot free for all NSW residents for the entire month of June. Flu vaccinations usually cost between $20-$30, depending on where you access the jab.

"We strongly urge everyone over six months of age to get a flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones, as the virus is easily spread and potentially deadly," said the state’s chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant.

People over 65, those with compromised immune systems and other eligible people are also being urged to get their second booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine before winter, with health experts expecting a surge in cases as indoor gatherings increase over the colder months.

More details about how you can access your flu shot can be found on the NSW Health website.

