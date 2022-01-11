There are few things more satisfying than hunkering down with a bowl of piping hot noodle soup. The basic broth and noodle combination is a staple in so many cuisines for good reason. Apart from the obvious deliciousness, the steaminess and hydration factor help to relieve cold symptoms, and with 2022 shaping up to be the year of inevitable Omricon, it certainly helps that the broth is often laden with immunity-boosting ingredients like garlic and ginger. Not that we need an excuse.

Whether you prefer your bowl filled with rich tonkotsu, deeply herbal pho, or scattered with tongue-numbing Sichuan peppercorns, there’s no shortage of soupy goodness in Sydney. Here are 10 of our favourite noodle soups to warm your cockles.