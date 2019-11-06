Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right For the rest of this month you can slurp down $1 oysters at the Opera Bar
News / Restaurants

For the rest of this month you can slurp down $1 oysters at the Opera Bar

By Alannah Maher Posted: Wednesday November 6 2019, 4:32pm

Opera Bar oysters
Photograph: Supplied

Is there anything that can excite an oyster lover more than the idea of enjoying some freshly shucked morsels while sitting by the sea? How about making those morish oysters just $1 a pop, and that waterside spot in the shadow of the iconic Sydney Opera House?

Head to Circular Quay on weekdays throughout November and get bougie on a budget from 6–7pm, with the return of Opera Bar’s $1 Oysters deal. The team at the pop-up oyster bar will be serving freshly shucked East 33’s Sydney Rock Oysters from the longitude 33° of the East Coast of NSW.

This calls for champagne, darling! Veuve Clicquot is coming to the party with $20 glasses or $99 bottles. Pop in a little earlier and you can take advantage of Opera Bar’s Sunset Hour between 5–6pm, and you can whet your whistle with $9 pints and $10 spritzes through to the end of Summer.

Live local musicians will be supplying a party atmosphere, making for the most blissful post-work wind-down in the city, as you slurp down the aphrodisiac of the sea and flute (or several) of fizz. 

Love a budget bite? Check out Time Out’s guide to the 50 best cheap eats in Sydney

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Alannah M 3 Posts

Alannah Maher is Time Out Australia's editorial assistant. Previously she has juggled arts journalism with roles in arts administration. She's a die-hard Inner Westie with an unhealthy preoccupation with drag, burlesque and underground performance art who you can find down at The Imperial every other weekend and hunting for op-shop bargains and obnoxious earrings. She is passionate about championing art and cultural experiences that are accessible, intersectional and enriching. 