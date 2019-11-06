Is there anything that can excite an oyster lover more than the idea of enjoying some freshly shucked morsels while sitting by the sea? How about making those morish oysters just $1 a pop, and that waterside spot in the shadow of the iconic Sydney Opera House?

Head to Circular Quay on weekdays throughout November and get bougie on a budget from 6–7pm, with the return of Opera Bar’s $1 Oysters deal. The team at the pop-up oyster bar will be serving freshly shucked East 33’s Sydney Rock Oysters from the longitude 33° of the East Coast of NSW.

This calls for champagne, darling! Veuve Clicquot is coming to the party with $20 glasses or $99 bottles. Pop in a little earlier and you can take advantage of Opera Bar’s Sunset Hour between 5–6pm, and you can whet your whistle with $9 pints and $10 spritzes through to the end of Summer.

Live local musicians will be supplying a party atmosphere, making for the most blissful post-work wind-down in the city, as you slurp down the aphrodisiac of the sea and flute (or several) of fizz.

