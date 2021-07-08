For three days only the Old Fitz in Woolloomooloo is transforming into a Spanish-style bodega

The Old Fitz aka Bar Bodega Fitz will be serving up a Spanish-style menu to the soundtrack of a flamenco guitar

With the announcement yesterday of another week of lockdown, the Old Fitz in Woolloomooloo is going radical with its takeaway menu. Head chef Anna Ugarte-Carral is going all out with the flavours of a Galician summer with a rotating and evolving selection of tapas like salt cod fritters with sherry vinegar mayonnaise, charred octopus and pickled chilli, garlic prawns a la plancha and pork neck with mojo verde, plus a bunch more you can check out here.

Ugarte-Carral says, “With another week of lockdown announced, we figured we should do something to cheer everyone up a little bit. We usually toy with Spanish flavours and ideas on our menu, but thought we may as well go all out for a good time, not a long time and hopefully put a smile on everyone's faces in the process.”

It’s not just awesome tapas on the menu, though – the team will also be slinging pre-mixed cocktails, bottles of Spanish wine and icy cold cidres.

Bar Bodega Fitz will be available to take away or by delivery, click here to get your hands on a little piece of Spain at home.

Stay up to date with more lockdown details for Sydney here.

