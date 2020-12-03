Forget wine and olives, Din Tai Fung launches new, dumpling-filled hampers

There's a time and place for the classic, cellophane-wrapped wicker basket hampers filled with gourmet olives and unpronounceable wine – but if you're looking for something a little less likely to collect dust in the pantry, there's a new kind of gift basket in town. The dumpling masters at Michelin-starred chain Din Tai Fung are wrapping up some of their hottest offerings and freezing them so that your lucky gift recipient can eat them at their leisure.

The hampers include the brand's world-renowned xiao long bao, or soup-filled dumplings, as well as shrimp and pork wontons, chicken and mushroom dumplings, fried rice, noodles, pork buns, kung pao chicken, chilli oil and more. They also come with Christmas cards and a cute DTF mug. The original hamper is priced at $90 (but it's valued at $122) and there's also a vegetarian version, available for $88 (valued at $113). Get yours online. Sydney outlets of the hugely popular Taiwanese franchise are open for in-person dining, but you can also pick up other frozen goodies from its online store.

