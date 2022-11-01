Sydney
A lion cub claws onto a big grey ball while two other cubs watch on
Photograph: Supplied/ Taronga Zoo

Four lions are on the loose at Taronga Zoo

The zoo has been put in a complete lockdown while handlers attempt to capture the big cats

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Update: All five of Taronga Zoo's lions reportedly escaped, and as of 9:15am November 2, have been safely returned to their enclosure.

In a move that could not be more 2022, four lions have escaped their enclosure at Taronga Zoo today, November 2. 

Several news outlets were reporting on Wednesday morning that the zoo in Mosman had gone into a complete lockdown and police were on the scene should they need to provide back up.

The four felines are roaming the zoo at present, though it is not known at time of publishing how the creatures got out of their enclosure or how long they have been on the lam.

So, there's that. 

