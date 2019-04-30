For many moons, May 4 has been recognised by Star Wars fans as the annual day to honour their favourite cult movie franchise. It originated from a pun – May the fourth (force) be with you – and has become a worldwide celebration where Star Wars lovers dedicate their day to the Rebel Alliance, the Empire and all the Sith and Jedi in between.

If you don’t have a party or movie marathon to go to, there are plenty of family-friendly events and activities for mature fans running across Sydney where you can celebrate the biggest day in the Star Wars calendar (besides the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

Start your May 4 morning by visiting the Powerhouse Museum for Stormtrooper Saturday from 10am. They’re encouraging all visitors to dress up as their favourite Star Wars character in a galactic competition for best dressed. The family-friendly, interactive event offers intergalactic storytelling sessions for kids and the opportunity to create your own exclusive character.

Or, you can assist in constructing a massive Lego Star Wars structure at Westfield Chatswood from 10am-2pm. If you’re keen on dressing up again, prizes will be awarded for best dressed, and you can channel your character in a round of Star Wars trivia.

If you want to party through the night, the three floors at the Marlborough Hotel will be getting a Mos Eisley-style makeover, with themed cocktails, boxes of Star Wars dress-ups, DJs and trivia. It won’t be a wretched hive of scum and villainy, but the cantina vibe will be pumping.

The force will also be awakened at another dedicated trivia night held at the Hall of Heroes in Campbelltown. Grab your friends and make a team to battle it out and win Star Wars-themed prizes. Chewie, we’re home!

