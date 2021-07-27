Fratelli Fresh is slinging cheap lasagne for National Lasagne Day

For just $10 you can be in carb heaven

There seems to be a national day for just about everything now and honestly, we'll take it. If it means scoring a serve of creamy, cheesy, meaty layered goodness from Italian powerhouse Fratelli Fresh for only a tenner, how can you say no? Thursday July 29 is National Lasagne Day, and to celebrate, the good folks at Fratelli Fresh Manly will be selling $10 lasagnes as part of their new pick-up service.

Not all pastas are created equal, and if Massimo Bottura of Moderna's Osteria Francescana can score three Michelin stars off the back of a dish called "the crunchy part of the lasagne" then that's good enough for us. As well as very affordable lasagne, the team will be cranking out wood-fired pizzas, rigatoni lamb ragù, house-made truffle ravioli and (save some room) tiramisu.

Numbers are limited so head to the Fratelli Fresh website to get your order in quick.

