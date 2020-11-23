Gelato Messina has released a coconut-topped, jam-filled lamington gelato tub

It's the last one of the year, and it's a doozy

The gelato masterminds behind the cookie pie and smoked truffle gelato have released their last wacky dessert creation of the year. Fittingly, as many of us have gotten more acquainted with our own cities and our country over this year, it's an ode to Australiana in the form of our national treasure bakery item: the humble lamington.

Your 1.5-litre tub (if you get in quick enough to nab one) is a coconut-sprinkled, raspberry jam-filled work of genius, made up of layers of milk chocolate gelato, coconut gelato and house-made lamingtons, all glazed in chocolate and desiccated coconut. Oh and there's a dollop of creamy, coconut mousse in there amongst the layers, too.

It's available to pre-order now and you'll be able to get your hands on this beauty from Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29.