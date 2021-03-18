Get $12 Margaritas at these 17 venues around Sydney this weekend

Whether you're a beer drinker or a cocktail-swiller, never fear: you're in for a good deal this weekend. Starting on Thursday, March 18, cheap drinks are the order of the day across 17 different Merivale venues across Sydney.



In celebration of restrictions on drinking while standing having been eased earlier this week, the hospitality group is paying it forward to its clientele. From March 17, the NSW government eased restrictions to allow punters to stand up and socialise at pubs, bars and hospitality venues around the state. Until Sunday, March 21, you can grab $7 pints of beer and Margaritas for $12 all around the city. Grab your discount drinks with views out over the water (Coogee Pavilion, the Collaroy), at your local pub (Enmore's Queens Hotel, Bondi's the Royal) or under the glimmer of city lights (Establishment Bar, or York 75).

Check out the full list of venues below:



Allawah Hotel

Angel Hotel

Coogee Pavilion (Rooftop and Ground Floor)

El Loco Excelsior

Establishment Bar

Hotel CBD (ground floor only)

Ivy Pool Club

Queens Hotel Enmore (ground floor bar only)

Royal George

The Royal Bondi (front bar only)

The Collaroy

The Grand

The Newport

The Paddington

The Tennyson

Vic on the Park

York 75

