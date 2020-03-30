Get a free Quarantini delivered to your door from Applewood Distillery

Is it time for an iso-cocktail yet? Thanks to Applewood Distillery, a swanky spirit-maker based in South Australia's Adelaide Hills, you don't even have to make your own. They're mailing out free, pre-batched Quarantinis to the first 1000 people (yep, that many zeros) who sign up to their mailing list before April 15.

If you're wondering what actually goes into a Quarantini, well, there's not much to it. It's just a Martini you drink in isolation, reminiscing on the days you'd walk straight past a shelf of hand sanitiser with naught but a glance. They haven't run out of Quarantinis yet, so you're in with a shot (of gin). You'll just have to cover your postage fee ($10).

The folks at Applewood Distillery are really embracing the isolation game with gusto, also conducting virtual iso-cocktail making classes online at 6.30pm AEST, every day, via their Facebook page. If you like the taste of your Quarantini, they've even packaged up a special Isolation Gin Pack, featuring three bottles of their most popular gin flavours: original, navy and riberry ($199.99)

Sign up here to get sippin'.

