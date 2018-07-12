  • News
Get a retro high tea with boozy shakes at this vintage milkbar

By ELT Posted: Thursday July 12 2018, 12:11pm

Photograph: Connor Keighran and Maddy Carrol

High tea is getting a makeunder, with Petersham's vintage-themed Daisy's Milkbar launching a low tea. 'What is a low tea', you ask? Well, imagine a vast collection of vintage tiered cake stands, but instead of being filled with fussy opera cakes and elaborate desserts, Daisy's tea will involve everything you love about a local bake sale: we're talking honey joys, pink jam lamingtons, lemon bars, vanilla slice, rocky road, fairy bread and sweet biscuits. If you're here for the savoury goods, prepare for mini sausage rolls, veggie quiche and mac'n'cheese.

A tea stand with retro cakes

Photograph: Supplied

You can pick a coffee or tea to go with your spread, and a cocktail, which includes shakes spiked with liquor, a Bloody Mary and a Frangelico affogato.

To get amongst all this adorable retro snackery it'll cost you $45 per person, and you can book in Thursdays through Sundays from 10am to 2pm – just make sure you write 'low tea' in the booking notes so they can get baking.

Double down on the sugar rush with Sydney's best patisseries.

 

