Get a wash and blow dry in Sydney next week for just $5

There's nothing like a little wash and blow dry to have you feeling fresh and a little bit fancy. Now you can get that salon-ready vibe for the price of just $5 at Blow Bar Co, a salon with outlets around Sydney and Melbourne that eschews cuts and colours to focus exclusively on washes, blowdries, and make-up applications.



Why just $5? Blow Bar Co is celebrating its fifth birthday – and it's only available on November 25, for exactly five hours between 10am and 3pm. You can book in for your blowout at the newest Sydney CBD salon (inside David Jones), or in Bronte or in Balmain. And no more fumbling through a request for "like, curly but not like prom-queen curly, wavy but you know, FUN" – you can just flick through the handy booklet in front of you and point at the locks you'd like yours to look like. We're not promising you'll be transformed into one of those glossy-haired models in the catalogue – but a blow dry does work a special kind of magic.

Get in quick.

