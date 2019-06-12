Get an unlimited falafel plate for $20 at this ace happy hour

The bottomless gimmick often means you get a lot more quantity of something that’s a lot less quality, but not at Barzaari Chippendale. This winter, the schmick Middle Eastern diner on Kensington Street will be serving up unlimited falafel from 5-7pm, Tuesday through Friday. Why yes, that is a happy hour that allows you to saunter out of the office at a leisurely pace.

The crunchy, herby, chickpea patties are cooked to order and land on your table with a selection of house-made dips and pickles, as well as pita bread from the wood-fired oven. Ten falafel will come out to start with, but they'll keep refilling your platter until 7pm.

Whether you view this as the ultimate late afternoon snack or the early dinner of your dreams is up to you, just know that the plate costs $20 per person, and you can get further bargains with the added option of $10 cocktails (Spritzes for aperitivo lovers and Hot Toddies for the cold-blooded), or glasses of house wine, and it’s all available until August 31.

