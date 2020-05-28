Get cheap burgers and free sodas in Chatswood today

One thing we can unreservedly get behind here at Time Out is celebration days in honour of foodstuffs. Mothers and fathers have dedicated days, so why not burgers?



Earlier in May, we pointed you in the direction of these good folk giving out buckets of free hummus in honour of International Hummus Day. Now, in honour of International Burger Day, Chatswood's Burger Patch is slinging its juicy Americana-style beef or chicken burgers for just $10, all damn day. Plus, if you commit to taking home two or more burgers, you'll also get a free four-pack of Jarritos Mexican soda, which comes in zingy flavours like tamarind, mandarin, grapefruit, watermelon and pineapple. These patty slingers are located in the heart of Chatswood, so there’s plenty of room to picnic with your lunchtime feast.

You find your sweet deal over at Burger Patch, Chatswood, at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Katherine Street, Chatswood from 11am-8pm. Get your order in via phone at 02 8094 8822 before you visit or order online.

Have you heard? South Coast institution Pilgrims is now open in Bronte.

Share the story