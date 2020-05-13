This Darlinghurst café is giving away free hummus today

We always thought hummus was the exception that proved the rule that the best things in life are free. Today, Wednesday, May 13, we'll eat those words, as well as a whole tub of hummus, because Darlinghurst café Chapter E is giving away free hummus to anyone who stops by its store on Darlinghurst Road – until it sells out, of course.

Chapter E is a modern, light-filled café stocked with Middle Eastern lunch favourites like freshly made falafel with hummus, za'atar-spiced salads and all-day shakshuka (which you can get vegetarian or loaded up with meatballs or chorizo).

Drop by their store at 201 Darlinghurst Road from 10am onwards to pick up your hummus. Or order online from their wide selection of Middle Eastern dishes for delivery or takeaway.



