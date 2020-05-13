Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right This Darlinghurst café is giving away free hummus today
Hummus in a bowl
Photograph:Flickr/Hungry Dudes

This Darlinghurst café is giving away free hummus today

In honour of International Hummus Day

By Divya Venkataraman Posted: Wednesday May 13 2020, 10:47am
Advertising

We always thought hummus was the exception that proved the rule that the best things in life are free. Today, Wednesday, May 13, we'll eat those words, as well as a whole tub of hummus, because Darlinghurst café Chapter E is giving away free hummus to anyone who stops by its store on Darlinghurst Road – until it sells out, of course. 

Chapter E is a modern, light-filled café stocked with Middle Eastern lunch favourites like freshly made falafel with hummus, za'atar-spiced salads and all-day shakshuka (which you can get vegetarian or loaded up with meatballs or chorizo). 

Drop by their store at 201 Darlinghurst Road from 10am onwards to pick up your hummus. Or order online from their wide selection of Middle Eastern dishes for delivery or takeaway. 

Still hungry? Gami is offering 20 per cent off their fried chicken 

Create your own user feedback survey 

Share the story
Advertising