Get Frenchy at home with this make-at-home dinner box from Félix

One of the best things to come out of lockdown was the blessed entry of make-at-home dinner boxes into the dining space: suddenly, those of us prone to kitchen catastrophes could whip up fine, gorgeously plated restaurant-style meals at home in a handful of manageable steps.

Now, Merivale-owned French restaurant Félix has created a dinner box suited to the biggest French celebration of the year: Bastille Day on July 14. In recognising the storming of the Bastille, a French prison which held political dissidents, in an event which signalled the people's victory and the end of the French Revolution, the French have a lot to celebrate. Félix's dinner party box will let you pay homage to the triumph in the comfort of your own home.

For $105, you'll be able to assemble a fine French feast for two: your box comes with with baguettes, French onion soup for an entrée, and crisp duck confit with thyme jus and roasted carrots as your main. Heap your plate with garlicky potatoes cooked in duck fat, and nibble on a 24-month aged comté cheese as sides. For a sweet finale, you'll be assembling waffles with warm, melting chocolate sauce, topped with cherries and praline. Félix's dinner box comes pre-prepared and ready to serve in a few simple steps – all you'll need is a couple of basic kitchen utensils (found here) and a willing dinner guest.

Order your box online now. And while you're there, check out the rest of the Merivale at Home offerings: try out Totti's prawn casarecce, or the braised beef short rib from Fred's.





