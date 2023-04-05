Time Out says

Plus ça change as the Alliance Française French Film Festival returns across Australia with a bold line-up of 39 feature films, screening in Sydney from March 7 to April 5, and nationally until April 23. The culturally curious will once again venture to the cinema and be seduced by a season of electrifying French storytelling, with a crème-de-la-crème program of contemporary French films hitting screens Down Under for the festival’s 34th edition.

Setting the scene with a heady dose of glamour, lust and manipulation, Nicolas Bedos’ Masquerade opens the festival. An official selection of Cannes Film Festival 2022, the sexy and oh-so-French drama starring Pierre Niney, Isabelle Adjani and Marine Vacth transports cinemagoers to the dreamy shores of the Côte d’Azur. Closing the festival on a bittersweet high is a road trip of sublime joy and tears in Didier Barcelo’s Freestyle, featuring rising star Benjamin Voisin and the enchanting Marina Foïs.

Speaking on the festival’s imminent arrival, Karine Mauris, festival artistic director and cultural attachée to the French Embassy in Australia, said: “2023 represents our most dynamic programme to-date.

“The hilarity of a meta-zombie comedy, suspenseful thrillers and historical dramas that will have you clinging to the edge of your seat, family-friendly flicks and of course, l’amour in all its forms!”

With the festival launch lining up with International Women’s Day (March 8), the program showcases incredible female artists and storytellers who are creating a new blueprint for French cinema. From powerful directing efforts by the likes of Mia Hansen-Løve (One Fine Morning), Rebecca Zlotowski (Other People's Children), Céline Devaux (Everybody Loves Jeanne) and Alice Diop (Saint Omer), to award-winning performances by Virginie Efira in Paris Memories (Best Actress at the César Awards), and screen-stealing roles from actresses such as Laure Calamy (Annie’s Fire, Two Tickets to Greece) Kayije Kagame (Saint Omer), Léa Seydoux (One Fine Morning) and Marion Cotillard (Brother and Sister).

Sydney francophiles can lap up all this and more as the festival returns to Palace Central, Palace Verona, Palace Norton Street, Chauvel Cinema and the Hayden Orpheum Cremorne. Check out the program, find session times and book your tickets over here.

