Get your hands on a hot cross bun éclair from this Sydney bakery

With Easter comes chocolate eggs, bunny paraphernalia, and the inevitable revival of the debate over whether hot cross buns are actually even, like, good. If you happen to fall into the 'no' camp, but you don't want to miss out on a seasonally appropriate dessert binge, we may have a solution for you.

Clovelly-based French patisserie Madame and Yves is rolling out a different kind of treat for you this Easter long weekend, with their new, 40cm long hot cross bun-inspired éclair. Created by classically trained, renowned pastry chef Yves Scherrer, the delightfully gooey pastry creation is made from crisp choux pastry filled with a burnt butter cream, which is then stuffed with dried fruit like raisins, apricots and cranberries and tangy, candied oranges. Scherrer then dips the 'éclairzilla' into a spiced syrup, with warm cinnamon and cardamom flavours, as well as a hint of vanilla. A mascarpone whipped cream is piped on top, and the eclair is topped off with another scattering of candied oranges. Et voila!

Madame and Yves have a reputation for their luxe French baked delicacies – from Pina Colada tarts, to tiramisù mousse cakes, and yes, to éclairs of all varieties, from the Earl Grey-infused to the tangy lemon myrtle. You know you won't be going wrong with this one.

This whole Easter long weekend, you can order from Madame and Yves online for pickup, or you can get your tasty Easter treat delivered to your door. Sharing is caring and all that, but you might want to pick up a couple of éclairs – just to prevent squabbles.

Want a brew to go with that? Check out the best Sydney roasters that do delivery.