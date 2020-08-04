Get your hands on bottomless Korean chicken and booze

Korean fried chicken may have taken the world by storm, but a new Korean-style chook courtesy of Haymarket's Goobne is now taking the lead – it's hot, oven-roasted, and made without a single drop of oil.

Goobne, meaning ‘oven-roasted’ in Korean, cooks its chicken at a piping hot 195 degrees Celsius, leaving it tender and crisp. The relatively healthier way of cooking at Goobne means you can indulge where it counts – for example, by ordering the 'UFO Fondue Chicken', with drumsticks designed to be dipped into the accompanying trough of oozy melted cheese. Or, settling in for a bottomless evening of chicken wings and boozy drinks for $69 per person. Choose from five flavours of chicken – original, galbi (a barbecue-style flavour), fruity soy, volcano, and deep cheese – and pick from a range of house wines and beers for your whole, chicken-stuffed 90-minute reservation.

