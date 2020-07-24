The best Korean barbecue in Sydney

Where to find the best meat, the best side dishes and have the best time

In Korean, it’s called gogi-gu, literally ‘meat roast’. It’s got a long and complex history (we’re talking thousands of years) but these days it means essentially one thing – meat that’s grilled, often at the table by you, and enjoyed with banchan (Korean side dishes, kimchi being the most famous) and booze. In Korea it’s massive; these are places where big nights are had and memories made. You could say they’re as much a part of Korea’s social fabric as pubs are to the English, the izakaya to the Japanese and the hot pot to mainland Chinese .

In Sydney, the experience is much the same: you choose the meat, grill it on a barbecue set in the middle of table (if this step scares you, all the below places will do the grilling for you), douse it in any combination of sauce, and chase it with soju, beer or a cup of makgeolli (a cloudy Korean rice wine).

Most barbecue joints will serve the same set of classics. An unmarinated selection including pork belly (long strips, medium-thick-cut), steak (probably rib-eye, skirt and chuck) and thinly sliced ox tongue. Plus a few marinated pieces, always galbi (either beef short ribs in soy, ginger, garlic, sesame and pepper; or pork spareribs in rice wine plus either soy or chili paste), and maybe some saucy chicken thighs and pork neck too.

These are our picks for the best. Barbecue restaurants with high-quality meat, genuine charcoal under their grills, service good enough to know when you need a waiter or a literal chef at the table, house-made banchan and a decent menu of non-barbecue options too.

