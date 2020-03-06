Giant Dwarf Theatre saved from closure after securing new home in Redfern

The future of the Giant Dwarf, one of Sydney's most important small theatres, has been in doubt since the recent announcement that its Redfern home at 199 Cleveland Street had become too expensive to be tenable. Founders Nikita Agzarian and The Chaser's Julian Morrow (pictured) revealed the theatre had been slapped with a 40 per cent rent hike, making it unviable in its current location.

Fortunately, the Giant Dwarf has now announced on Facebook that it will be reopening just up the road at 280 Cleveland Street, a mere ten days after vacating its current address where it has operated for the past six years.

The new lease (that they’re referring to as “short term for now”) offers a welcome reprieve for this vital creative incubator, which has provided space and opportunities to develop new entertainment formats for many indie up-and-comers, including Maeve Marsden's popular Queerstories series and Ben Jenkins and Zoë Norton Lodge's Story Club.

The new venue will be warmed up in super-sized Giant Dwarf fashion on Friday, March 20, with an opening show featuring “a bunch of impressive Sydney artists”, details yet to be announced. The Dwarf will also be farewelling their old home with a sold out “Goodbye 199” show on March 7.

Giant Dwarf will continue to host old favourites including intergenerational storytelling night Generation Women and live Dungeons and Dragons show Dragon Friends as well as promising new cabaret, drag king shows, storytelling and more.

It might be the end of an era, but hopefully this is the beginning of an exciting new time in Sydney’s performing arts scene.

