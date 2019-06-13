Go glamping in Surry Hills and feast on gooey cheese this winter

Full disclosure: you can’t actually sleep over inside the very luxe, fancy linen-chic glamping tents that have popped up inside the Winery. But you can feel like a Roman goddess lounging in the plush surroundings while you freak out on a cheese-based feast.

This Surry Hills bar is hopping on the cosy winter trend of replacing standard dining tables with elaborately adorned tents that’ll make inner-city diners feel like they’re braving the great, chilly outdoors with the kind of opulence normally reserved for the Instagram famous. The two bookable tents can fit up to 12 pretend campers, and the Winery will cater the party with a special winter menu.

Photograph: John Puah

Think cheese, and lots of it. They’re preparing honey-roasted camembert served with fig jam and only the crustiest of sourdoughs, French onion and gruyere cheese toasties, and a tiramisu baked Alaska for dessert. Groups can also huddle around the raclette station and sizzle-up molten cheese to pour over baby veggies, bresaola, lonza and roasted mushrooms. You can pay per dish or go all out with the dining and wine packages – there’s a standard $59 rate, or a bottomless version for $79 (but keep in mind the glamping sessions only run for two hours).

The macramé wall hangings, dusty pink fabrics and floral archways will adorn the Surry Hills venue from June 14 until August 31, and the glamping experience is available Thursday-Sunday.

