Going for a PCR test? This online map tracks where the shortest (and longest) queues are

With the explosion of cases driven by the Omicron variant prompting thousands of Aussies to get tested, huge queues at PCR testing centres have left people waiting hours to be swabbed. So, thank the gods of the internet for yet another handy online map that is making life a little less gruelling in the age of Covid.

The Covid Test Finder interactive map has real-time data showing how long you could be waiting for your PCR at testing centres all over the East Coast, including regional sites. It also lists contact info, opening times and whether the wait time they have estimated is likely to change or remain the same, and you can filter your search to include drive-thru sites, so you have everything you’ll need to plan your visit with confidence.

As with many of the online maps that have come to our rescue over the past two years – including hotspot trackers, where to get your jabs, and most recently, where to find RATs in stock – the info provided is not 100 per cent infallible 100 per cent of the time, so be sure to call ahead or include some wiggle room in your schedule if you’re using the Covid Test Finder map to plan your visit. Check out the Covid Test Finder map here.

Advice on when and how to get tested has recently changed. Here's everything you need to know.

It's a wise idea in these strange times to be prepared, so here's everything you'll need for a Covid-care kit for your home, according to a registered nurse.