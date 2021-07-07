This interactive map shows how many nearby exposure sites are in your postcode

As NSW contact tracers have raced to cut the chains of transmission linked to the current outbreak of the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant, the number of exposure sites has ballooned at a dizzying pace. With the list of affected venues growing so rapidly, it’s become a challenge for those potentially exposed to keep track, so to help unriddle this huge amount of information, NSW Health has created an interactive map that lists all known exposure sites along with the times when exposure could have occurred. You can also search the map by postcode, to see if any exposure sites are in your neighbourhood.

The latest map is an improved version of the “heat map” released by NSW at the height of the first wave in Australia in 2020. The original version only showed the number of cases linked to a postcode, rather than offering the level of granular detail now accessible.

Sydney is currently wrestling with the most significant outbreak of the virus in more than a year. A two-week lockdown was extended for seven more days on July 7. Stay-at-home orders will now remain in place until 11.59 on Friday, July 16.

Are you across all the lockdown rules currently in effect? Check out our handy explainer.