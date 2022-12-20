Good news: Sydney's Christmas Day weather forecast is in

The Sydney weather forecast is in for Christmas Day – and predictions show you’re in for plenty of pool time, sunscreen reapplications and perhaps even mild dehydration if you don’t chase your champagne with plenty of H₂O. According to the BOM, on Sunday it’s expected to reach a warm but pretty comfortable high of 26°C in Sydney's city. It will be warmer in Sydney's west, where highs are predicted to sit somewhere between 28°C and 31°C, depending on where you’re at.

Better yet, the odds of it staying dry on Chrissy are in our favour. There’s a 75 per cent chance it won’t rain on December 25, even though it’s predicted to be partly cloudy.

We should be enjoying a nice-weather sandwich to Christmas Day, with warm weather predicted for Christmas Eve and Boxing Day too: 25°C to 26°C temperatures and mostly sunny conditions.

Our advice: remember to slip, slop, slap while you eat, drink and unwrap.

