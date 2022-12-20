Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
People sitting on Bondi Beach wearing Santa hats.
Photograph: Keitma / Shutterstock.com

Good news: Sydney's Christmas Day weather forecast is in

It's predicted that you're in for a good time

Written by
Alice Ellis
Advertising

The Sydney weather forecast is in for Christmas Day – and predictions show you’re in for plenty of pool time, sunscreen reapplications and perhaps even mild dehydration if you don’t chase your champagne with plenty of H₂O. According to the BOM, on Sunday it’s expected to reach a warm but pretty comfortable high of 26°C in Sydney's city. It will be warmer in Sydney's west, where highs are predicted to sit somewhere between 28°C and 31°C, depending on where you’re at. 

Better yet, the odds of it staying dry on Chrissy are in our favour. There’s a 75 per cent chance it won’t rain on December 25, even though it’s predicted to be partly cloudy. 

We should be enjoying a nice-weather sandwich to Christmas Day, with warm weather predicted for Christmas Eve and Boxing Day too: 25°C to 26°C temperatures and mostly sunny conditions.

Our advice: remember to slip, slop, slap while you eat, drink and unwrap.

Need somewhere to cool down over Christmas? Here's a guide to Sydney's best beaches.

Don't have air-con? How about spending Christmas at a yum cha restaurant? Here's a list of yum cha restaurants open on December 25.

Share the story

More on Christmas

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!