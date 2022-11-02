[title]
The Inner West Council this week has unanimously voted to grant heritage listings to 27 pubs across Balmain, Leichhardt, Newtown, Petersham, Marrickville, Rozelle, Annandale, Enmore and Lewisham, joining the existing 31 pubs already listed.
Mayor Darcy Byrne said on the progressive decision: "Our pubs are community institutions, many of which have been serving local patrons for more than a century.
"It’s time for new heritage protections to make sure that our Inner West pub culture is still here for another 100 years to come."
The heritage listing ensures that not only do the facades of the pubs have to remain intact, but many elements of the interiors that identify the venues as pubs must remain.
So, what new pubs will be added to the heritage list?
Annandale Hotel, Annandale
North Annandale Hotel, Annandale
Unity Hall Hotel, Balmain
The Balmain Hotel, Balmain
Dick’s Hotel, Balmain
Cat & Fiddle Hotel, Balmain
Town Hall Hotel, Balmain
Cricketers Arms Hotel, Balmain
East Village Hotel, Balmain East
The Milestone Hotel, Leichhardt
Vic on the Park Hotel, Marrickville
The Royal Exchange Hotel, Marrickville
Websters Bar, Newtown
Kelly’s on King, Newtown
Sandringham Hotel (former), Newtown
Carlisle Castle Hotel, Newtown
Livingstone Hotel, Petersham
Bridge Hotel, Rozelle
The Welcome Hotel, Rozelle
3 Weeds Hotel, Rozelle
Sackville Hotel, Rozelle
Garry Owen Hotel, Rozelle
Native Rose Hotel, Rozelle
Lewisham Hotel, Lewisham
Warren View Hotel, Enmore
Duke of Enmore Hotel, Enmore
Queens Hotel, Enmore
What does heritage listing for pubs mean?
Heritage listing means that both the facade and the interior, including the curtilage and the fabric of the building, are protected. This includes preventing the bar of the pub from being removed. A very carefully considered development application is required for any modification of a heritage-listed building. We've seen this of late in the historic Rocks district.
Does heritage listing prevent a pub from being converted to another use?
Technically, no. Heritage listing protects the facade and the interior of the building but there is no legal avenue to prevent the owner from changing the use. Protection of the front bar and interior fabric will, however, make it clear to pub owners and prospective buyers that they will be required to keep the built form of the pub. The pubs can be converted into other forms of hospitality venues, such as wine bars or restaurants, but the historically significant elements must be preserved by developers.
This is a huge move for the Sydney pub scene, which suffered from the great sports-bar-ification in recent decades, and can now look forward to historical preservation of the pubs' unique character for decades to come.