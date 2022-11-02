The unanimous vote to protect the pubs will preserve the character of the Sydney suburbs

The Inner West Council this week has unanimously voted to grant heritage listings to 27 pubs across Balmain, Leichhardt, Newtown, Petersham, Marrickville, Rozelle, Annandale, Enmore and Lewisham, joining the existing 31 pubs already listed.

Mayor Darcy Byrne said on the progressive decision: "Our pubs are community institutions, many of which have been serving local patrons for more than a century.

"It’s time for new heritage protections to make sure that our Inner West pub culture is still here for another 100 years to come."

The heritage listing ensures that not only do the facades of the pubs have to remain intact, but many elements of the interiors that identify the venues as pubs must remain.

So, what new pubs will be added to the heritage list?

Annandale Hotel, Annandale

North Annandale Hotel, Annandale

Unity Hall Hotel, Balmain

The Balmain Hotel, Balmain

Dick’s Hotel, Balmain

Cat & Fiddle Hotel, Balmain

Town Hall Hotel, Balmain

Cricketers Arms Hotel, Balmain

East Village Hotel, Balmain East

The Milestone Hotel, Leichhardt

Vic on the Park Hotel, Marrickville

The Royal Exchange Hotel, Marrickville

Websters Bar, Newtown

Kelly’s on King, Newtown

Sandringham Hotel (former), Newtown

Carlisle Castle Hotel, Newtown

Livingstone Hotel, Petersham

Bridge Hotel, Rozelle

The Welcome Hotel, Rozelle

3 Weeds Hotel, Rozelle

Sackville Hotel, Rozelle

Garry Owen Hotel, Rozelle

Native Rose Hotel, Rozelle

Lewisham Hotel, Lewisham

Warren View Hotel, Enmore

Duke of Enmore Hotel, Enmore

Queens Hotel, Enmore

What does heritage listing for pubs mean?

Heritage listing means that both the facade and the interior, including the curtilage and the fabric of the building, are protected. This includes preventing the bar of the pub from being removed. A very carefully considered development application is required for any modification of a heritage-listed building. We've seen this of late in the historic Rocks district.

Does heritage listing prevent a pub from being converted to another use?

Technically, no. Heritage listing protects the facade and the interior of the building but there is no legal avenue to prevent the owner from changing the use. Protection of the front bar and interior fabric will, however, make it clear to pub owners and prospective buyers that they will be required to keep the built form of the pub. The pubs can be converted into other forms of hospitality venues, such as wine bars or restaurants, but the historically significant elements must be preserved by developers.

This is a huge move for the Sydney pub scene, which suffered from the great sports-bar-ification in recent decades, and can now look forward to historical preservation of the pubs' unique character for decades to come.