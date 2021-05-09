Greater Sydney's current health restrictions have been extended for a week

On Thursday, May 6, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the reintroduction of health restrictions across the Greater Sydney area. They were expected to remain in place for only three days, until midnight on Monday, May 10. However, the state announced on Sunday, May 9, that most of the rules will now stay in place for an extra week, until May 17.

Although NSW has recorded another day of no new local cases, the "mystery" source of the two recently diagnosed locally transmitted cases has not yet been identified. Viral fragments found in the wastewater systems of the Inner West is further evidence that there could be asymptomatic cases spreading undetected in the community. Restrictions have therefore been extended in a bid to avoid a 'super-spreading event', premier Berejiklian said.



This means that private gatherings in a home will be restricted to a maximum of 20 guests until May 17. You'll also be required to wear a mask on public transport, or if you're attending an indoor venue like a hospital or a theatre – although retail spaces and supermarkets are no longer included in this list from Monday. The ban on dancing and singing in public venues, which was recently lifted, will also remain in place. This includes places of worship and entertainment venues, but excludes weddings (however the government recommends that no more than 20 people are on a dancefloor even at weddings). Capacity limits have not been affected, however, and venues are able to keep operating at 100 per cent capacity.



The premier urged people to get tested if they have visited an affected venue or are displaying even with the mildest of symptoms, and to not participate in social activities if they feel at all unwell. A list of affected venues is available on the NSW Health website.