Green Square is getting a new, sprawling green space

With more and more people moving towards dense, inner-city living arrangements in Sydney's metropolis, the arrival of any and all new green spaces is welcome.



The Drying Green, in the heart of Green Square, looks set to become a sloping, green reality in 2022, now that the City of Sydney has accepted a tender offer from Regal Innovations Pty Ltd for the design and construction of the new park, which will span over 6,200 square metres.

Its name comes from the area's industrial past – Green Square was once a hub for wool-washing. Fleeces would be spread across the flat, grassy areas of the suburbs in order for the wool to dry naturally. While it draws from its history, the park looks set to be cutting-edge: framed by grassy lawns, the space will include a water feature that collects and reuses stormwater, an innovative, new solar-powered public artwork, an amenities building with a green roof, as well as a plethora of barbecue and picnic areas.

With an estimated 61,000 people to be living in the area by 2030, this new park is only one of many new developments proposed to be taking place in the area. The City is backing new community facilities including a creative centre, a childcare centre and a community shed, while a sprawling aquatic and recreation centre is already under construction. With veritable coffee destinations like Mecca and Café Noun already scattering the streets nearby, we're tipping this suburb for great things ahead.

