People sitting inside restaurant at Ciccia Bella
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Group bookings increased to 30, weddings to 300 as restrictions ease further in NSW

The news comes as NSW recorded no new locally acquired cases overnight

By
Divya Venkataraman
As Sydney welcomes the warmer months, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a further easing of restrictions around the state to allow hospitality venues and event spaces to cater to more patrons. 

On Monday, October 20, Berejiklian announced that group bookings at hospitality venues such as restaurants, bars and eateries would be increased to a maximum of 30 people from the previous cap of 10. Weddings will be allowed to have 300 guests from December 1, subject to the four-square-metre rule indoors and the two-square-metre rule outdoors. The two-square-metre rule for outdoor dining in hospitality venues came into effect last Friday, October 16 and has allowed inner-city areas like the Rocks to welcome alfresco street dining. A maximum of 30 people will also now be able to gather outdoors in public spaces, which increases from 20. 

The news of further restrictions being eased comes on the back of no new locally acquired virus cases recorded in New South Wales up until 8pm last night. While this is a positive step, Berejiklian reiterated the importance of remaining vigilant about social distancing and presenting for testing upon noticing symptoms.  

Where should you book in with your 29 mates? Here are the best spots in the city for a long lunch.

