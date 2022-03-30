For those days when good food and wine is the only thing on the agenda

In a city like Sydney, with its kilometres of waterfront, truly great restaurants and consistenly gorgeous weather, long lunches should be on your regular to-do list. Whether you're overlooking the Harbour, sitting by the beach or in the depths of the city, here's our list of where to spend lazy, sunny days sipping, eating and lounging around in good company.

