Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
On a white sheet there are six labrador puppies lying next to each other, three are black and three are yellow and they are alternating
Photograph: Supplied/Guide Dogs Australia

Guide Dogs Australia is seeking Puppy Rasiers for their first baby labradors for 2023

Do you think you've got what it takes to raise a little Guide Dog?

Written by
Jade Solomon
Advertising

Here's some adorable news to brighten your day: Guide Dogs Australia has welcomed its first litter of pups for 2023. A labrador named Febe has given birth to six healthy lab pups: two male and four female, three black and three yellow.

The first litter for the year is always an extra special one, with Leah Willet of Guide Dogs Australia commenting that "there’s just something about the first litter of the year – they remind us we’ve got another beautiful year ahead of working with these amazing dogs to help them take on a life-changing role in our community".

Generally, the names of each litter of pups would begin with the same letter, with the Guide Dogs team cycling through the alphabet as each new bundle of joy arrives. For example, a recent 'C' litter featured the names Casper, Connie, Cassie and Cara. But given the next letter up was 'X', and no working pooch can have the same name (Xanthe and Xia were already taken), an exception was made and staff members were tasked with naming each pup whatever they wanted.

So, without further ado, meet your first official Guide Dogs Australia labrador pups for 2023: Soda, Honey, Joyce, Rocket, Jina and Beau (we're not crying, you're crying).

So what's in store for these puparoos now? The little labs will spend their first two months with mum Febe, before being welcomed into the homes of volunteer Puppy Raisers for 12 months. These Puppy Raisers will provide caring environments and play a crucial role in transforming these pups into independent guide dogs that will change the lives of people who are blind or have low vision.

And it just so happens that Guide Dogs Australia are in need of volunteer Puppy Raisers! All training, veterinary costs and equipment is provided, so if you think you are responsible enough to nurture a little bundle of love, why not consider opening your home and your heart to one of these munchkins this year? 

Do something good and adorable in 2023, and look into becoming a Puppy Raiser now.

Looking for other ways to do good? Here's a range of volunteer opportunities in Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!