Do you think you've got what it takes to raise a little Guide Dog?

Here's some adorable news to brighten your day: Guide Dogs Australia has welcomed its first litter of pups for 2023. A labrador named Febe has given birth to six healthy lab pups: two male and four female, three black and three yellow.

The first litter for the year is always an extra special one, with Leah Willet of Guide Dogs Australia commenting that "there’s just something about the first litter of the year – they remind us we’ve got another beautiful year ahead of working with these amazing dogs to help them take on a life-changing role in our community".

Generally, the names of each litter of pups would begin with the same letter, with the Guide Dogs team cycling through the alphabet as each new bundle of joy arrives. For example, a recent 'C' litter featured the names Casper, Connie, Cassie and Cara. But given the next letter up was 'X', and no working pooch can have the same name (Xanthe and Xia were already taken), an exception was made and staff members were tasked with naming each pup whatever they wanted.

So, without further ado, meet your first official Guide Dogs Australia labrador pups for 2023: Soda, Honey, Joyce, Rocket, Jina and Beau (we're not crying, you're crying).

So what's in store for these puparoos now? The little labs will spend their first two months with mum Febe, before being welcomed into the homes of volunteer Puppy Raisers for 12 months. These Puppy Raisers will provide caring environments and play a crucial role in transforming these pups into independent guide dogs that will change the lives of people who are blind or have low vision.

And it just so happens that Guide Dogs Australia are in need of volunteer Puppy Raisers! All training, veterinary costs and equipment is provided, so if you think you are responsible enough to nurture a little bundle of love, why not consider opening your home and your heart to one of these munchkins this year?

Do something good and adorable in 2023, and look into becoming a Puppy Raiser now.

