What do they do? If you’ve walked down the main drag of Redfern, chances are you’ve curiously peered through the windows of ‘the Martian Embassy’, an intergalactic storefront that houses the Sydney Story Factory (SSF) in its rear. Operating as a story-building and literacy school for kids, who are often from low socioeconomic and marginalised backgrounds, the SSF works with school groups, communities and locals aged 7-17.

What could you do for them? You don’t have to be a formally trained educator to help a young person tap into their creative potential, just a good listener with an encouraging disposition. The volunteer experience usually involves one-on-one contact with a few students every week for a term, but you can also sign up to help SSF in other ways, like illustration, typing, or even selling cans of gravity in the Martian Embassy retail space.

How do I sign up? The SSF requires you to complete a Working With Children Check first and then after registering your interest through the website you are given a time to attend a brief training and orientation day before committing to regular tutoring shifts.