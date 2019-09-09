Harbour Bridgeclimb celebrates 21st birthday with tickets at 1998 prices

The late, great Prince wanted us to party like it’s 1999, but Sydney BridgeClimb is looking back even further for its upcoming birthday celebrations, to October 1, 1998, to be precise.

This was the date, 21 years ago, when members of the public first scaled those iconic steel arches soaring 134 metres over the Harbour below. Since then, thousands of people from all over the globe have followed in their footsteps, cementing the BridgeClimb as one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

To mark its 21st anniversary, the BridgeClimb is turning back the clock – on its ticket prices. On the 1st of October only, tickets will cost the same as when the attraction first opened in 1998: just $98, a saving of $210 on the usual price of a single adult daytime admission.

The ‘90s nostalgia continues at the summit of every climb throughout October, as the 360-degree views of the Sydney skyline receive a soundtrack of 1998 bangers, including hits from Outkast, Jay Z and Massive Attack. And because no birthday would be complete without a few sweet treats, complimentary chocolates from Darrell Lea, which once operated out of a factory below the Harbour Bridge, will be available post-climb.

There will also be the opportunity to meet the climbers who conquered the bridge on the inaugural ascent 21 years ago on October 1, as well as other serial climbers who have taken the 1,390 steps to the bridge's peak again and again.

The $98 tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, September 12, and further details can be found on the BridgeClimb's website.

