Royal Botanic Gardens overlooking Sydney Opera House
Photograph: Steve Back; Destination NSW

Top Sydney attractions

Discover the best landmarks in Sydney, whether it's your first visit or your fiftieth

Emma Joyce
Written by
Emma Joyce
Sydney has plenty to offer aside from, y’know that bridge and that very, very famous opera house. The city is packed full of thrilling things to do, whether you’re a long-time resident (and fancy seeing what all the tourists see) or fresh off the flight. Below is a tried and tested checklist of Sydney’s finest attractions that no one, resident or day-tripper, should overlook.

Sydney's top attractions

Sydney Harbour Bridge BridgeClimb
Photograph: Supplied

1. Sydney Harbour Bridge BridgeClimb

  • Things to do
  • The Rocks

What is it? It's a hair-raising walk to the highest point of the fourth-longest single-span steel arch bridge in the world.

Why go? You can see Sydney Harbour in all its majesty – including way out to the Blue Mountains. Plus you'll get fascinating insights into the bridge’s construction.

Taronga Zoo
Photograph: Supplied

2. Taronga Zoo

  • Museums
  • Mosman

What is it? A not-for-profit zoo with harbourside views, great educational facilities and over 4,000 animals, from koalas and echidnas to giraffes and elephants.

Why go? You're guaranteed sightings of many Australian animals, plus threatened species. They run talks and animal encounters daily – and even glamping sleepovers. 

Read more
Sydney Opera House Backstage Tour
Photograph: Jamie Williams

3. Sydney Opera House Backstage Tour

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Sydney

What is it? It’s a rare chance to explore a completely empty Opera House theatre.

Why go? You’ll walk around the Opera House, past roped-off areas and learn all there is to know about Sydney’s famous home of art and culture. The tour goes for one hour, and there's plenty of time to take photos and revel in the beauty of this phenomenal building. 

Read more
Royal Botanic Gardens
Photograph: James Horan

4. Royal Botanic Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

What is it? 30 hectares of lush gardens, gorgeous park and winding pathways, all wrapped around Sydney Harbour. 

Why go? It's one of the oldest scientific and botanic institutions in Australia, and it's totally free to visit. The gardens also run Aboriginal tours in botany, as well as provide stunning backdrops for picnics or a run through the park. 

Read more
Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA)
Photograph: Anna Kucera

5. Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA)

  • Museums
  • The Rocks

What is it? The harbourside gallery is the go-to venue for cutting-edge contemporary art on a local and international level, from Yoko Ono to Andy Warhol. 

Why go? Aside from the beautiful Art Deco exterior, the exhibitions inside often feature works by Indigenous Australian contemporary artists, as well as immersive exhibitions by global artists. It's also free to access most of the artworks. 

Bondi Beach
Photograph: Daniel Boud

6. Bondi Beach

  • Things to do
  • Bondi Beach

What is it? One long kilometre of pristine golden sand, or a state of mind, depending on your perspective.

Why go? Sydney’s most famous beach is worth the 40-minute bus trip, but be warned you’ll be sharing the sand with thousands of tourists in summer. It’s one helluva spot to learn to surf, or sit and dream of owning one of the beachside pads. Get brekky at one of Bondi’s many cafés, browse the boutiques on Gould Street and settle in on a patch of gold with a good read and a bottle of factor 50+. 

Read more
Art Gallery of NSW
Photograph: Felicity Jenkins

7. Art Gallery of NSW

  • Art
  • Sydney

What is it? One of Australia’s foremost cultural institutions holding significant collections of Australian, European and Asian art. Peer in at some peerless Aboriginal art, too. 

Why go? The gallery presents nearly 40 exhibitions annually, and it hosts workshops, talks and film screenings each week – most of which are free to access.  

Sydney HeliTours
Photograph: Emily Lloyd-Tait

8. Sydney HeliTours

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Mascot

What is it? Live the high life with this chance to feel like James Bond and to see Sydney from the skies in all its glory. 

Why go? The cabin of the helicopter is mostly glass, so every seat gets excellent views. You'll hover over Darling Harbour before hooking out towards Goat Island to make a majestic run at the Harbour Bridge. A loop around the harbour takes in Kirribilli House, Taronga Zoo, Bradleys Head, Rose Bay, Woolloomooloo and Fort Denison, too.

Read more
Luna Park Sydney
Photograph: duluoz Cats

9. Luna Park Sydney

  • Museums
  • Milsons Point

What is it? A nostalgic amusement park with rickety rides and one enormous fairy-lit Ferris Wheel overlooking Sydney Harbour. 

Why go? To throw your hands in the air and scream as you rocket down the tracks of the Wild Mouse; to hold on to your hats as you whiz around the Whirly Wheel; and to double-dare your sibling into riding the Devil's Drop. 

Read more
Sydney Fish Market
Photograph: Anna Kucera

10. Sydney Fish Market

  • Things to do
  • Pyrmont

What is it? The largest fish market in the Southern Hemisphere is a working port and a popular lunchtime spot. 

Why go? Dine in or buy fresh seafood, or book into one of the early morning Behind the Scenes Tours to weave your way around 55 tonnes of fish on the auction floor, learning key facts about how to buy seafood at its freshest. If you've got a sensitive nose, maybe bring some clothes pegs. 

Read more
Barangaroo Aboriginal Walking Tour
Photograph: Destination NSW

11. Barangaroo Aboriginal Walking Tour

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Barangaroo

What is it? A small group tour led by Aboriginal guides so you can explore the harbourside reserve. 

Why go? If you are curious to discover the genius within our natural environment and the people and culture that thrived here for thousands of years before you, the Aboriginal Walking Tour at Barangaroo is a good place to start. Named after a badass fisherwoman and defiant champion of sustainable practices, Barangaroo is now a park that has committed to being carbon neutral and water positive with zero waste emissions.

Read more
Sea Life Sydney Aquarium

12. Sea Life Sydney Aquarium

  • Museums
  • Darling Harbour

What is it? It's the world's largest indoor system of Australian marine life, with 60 tanks and three oceanaria filled with more than 12,000 animals from 650 different species. 

Why go? You can swim with sharks! And if that isn't enough of a reason in itself, you can also take a short boat ride past King and Gentoo penguins and watch as dugongs are fed tonnes of lettuce. 

Read more
Australian Museum
Photograph: Daniel Boud

13. Australian Museum

  • Museums
  • Darlinghurst

What is it? The oldest museum in the country is home to colossal dinosaur skeletons, an Egyptian mummy dated 2,200 years old, and a fascinating exhibition on the megafauna of Australia's past – including a giant wombat. 

Why go? Have you ever seen a metre-long echidna? Or a fanged kangaroo? You can see both in the Surviving Australia permanent exhibition. There's also Australia's first bank note, fossilised Jurassic bones and a 10-kilogram gold nugget.

Hyde Park

14. Hyde Park

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

What is it? An inner-city park with picturesque fountains, footpaths and flora. 

Why go? Because you'll need a breath of fresh air after walking around Sydney's CBD shops in the height of summer. You'll find lots of shady spots for a lunchtime nap and views of St Mary's Cathedral and Sydney Tower. 

Read more
Carriageworks
Photograph: Supplied

15. Carriageworks

  • Art
  • Eveleigh

What is it? The former rail yard (now a beautiful industrial cavern) is one of Sydney's most exciting contemporary arts spaces, hosting daring exhibitions, performances and weekly farmers' markets.  

Why go? Arts lovers, you've got a playground of (often free) exhibitions and low-cost dance performances, theatre and live music to choose from. Food lovers should venture here on Saturday mornings for the weekly farmers' markets outside.

Manly Beach
Photograph: Alison Druhan/Flickr

16. Manly Beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Manly

What is it? One of the most visited stretches of sand on the Northern Beaches. 

Why go? Catch the the famous green and gold ferry to Manly from Circular Quay to sunbake, surf or snorkel at this Australian landmark. Take a short walk from Manly beach to check out neighbouring sites Shelly Beach and Fairy Bower ocean pool as well. 

Read more
Australian National Maritime Museum
Photograph: Supplied

17. Australian National Maritime Museum

  • Museums
  • Darling Harbour

What is it? From our First Nations peoples’ ongoing connection to the water to the stories of those who crossed the oceans to live here, the Australian National Maritime Museum is a guardian of the history, vessels and artefacts that have shaped our country’s relationship with water. 

Why go? You can climb aboard and explore HMAS Vampire, Australia's largest museum vessel. There's also a tall ship, a submarine and a replica of James Cook's HMB Endeavour. Plus, inside, the museum has permanent exhibitions covering the Eora First People, Bailey – the museum's guard dog – and a cinematic look at life in the navy. It's also super kid-friendly. 

Read more
Queen Victoria Building (QVB)

18. Queen Victoria Building (QVB)

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

What is it? A beautiful, 120-year-old shopping arcade with plenty of shops, bars and restaurants. 

Why go? You're here for the architecture. Designed by George McRae to resemble a Byzantine palace, the QVB has a dramatic domed roof, grand staircases and 200 shopping outlets housed inside. 

Read more
Sydney Seaplanes
Photograph: Robert Polmear

19. Sydney Seaplanes

  • Attractions
  • Rose Bay
  • price 3 of 4

What is it? Australia's first international airport is home to a fleet of scenic aircraft that'll take you over the harbour, out to the Northern Beaches and even directly to a waterside restaurant's door. 

Why go? Because you'll get unrivalled views across Sydney – and if you're lucky you might spot a pod of dolphins or whales. You can also upgrade your flight to include brunch or a seaflood platter. Swish stuff, eh?

Read more
Hermitage Foreshore Walk
Photograph: Katje Ford

20. Hermitage Foreshore Walk

  • Sport and fitness
  • Walks
  • Rose Bay

What is it? This easy, breezy 1.8km walk rewards visitors with stunning views of the harbour for not a lot of effort.

Why go? Along the way you’ll catch views of the Harbour Bridge and Shark Island, as well as historic Strickland House, a heritage-listed Victorian Italianate mansion built in the 1850s. You’d also be wise to pack swimmers and sunscreen, as you’ll pass by a number of idyllic small harbour beaches so well secreted away from main roads that you feel like you’ve discovered something special.

Read more
      Advertising

